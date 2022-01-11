Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers stop to photograph 26ft statue of nude man dubbed the Suffolk Colossus

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 4.54pm Updated: January 11 2022, 5.10pm
The Yoxman statue by artist Laurence Edwards stands beside the A12 road at Cockfield Hall in Yoxford, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/ PA)
A 26ft-tall bronze sculpture of a naked man built near a busy road has attracted the attention of drivers.

The eight-tonne artwork, called The Yoxman, was commissioned by a tourism firm and installed in the grounds of the 16th century Cockfield Hall in Yoxford, Suffolk.

The statue, dubbed the Suffolk Colossus, is visible from the A12, which stretches from London to Lowestoft in Suffolk.

Russell Pearce, chairman of Yoxford Parish Council, said: “I think it’s great.

“There’s a lay-by beside it and people do stop and take photographs of it.

“They pull into the lay-by, stop, take photographs and drive on.

“You can see it as you drive past.

“I suppose if somebody had never seen it before perhaps it could be distracting, but I don’t see it as a problem personally.

“I’ve not witnessed any issues.”

Mr Pearce said there had been “a lot of good feedback in the village”, adding: “A few people don’t like it, but then you’re not going to please everybody.”

Sculptor Laurence Edwards, who lives in the village, said when the statue was unveiled in November: “Yoxman is a beacon of local identity and a frame of reference for an evolving relationship with the landscape.

“He’s kind of like a revenant, (a) visitor from the past that’s come back, musing on an unrecognisable environment and contemplating its future.

“The sculpture also marks a transforming moment on the River Yox’s journey through the lowlands of East Suffolk, before it flows – as the Minsmere – out into the North Sea.”

The Yoxman was created at Edwards’s nearby studio and foundry in Halesworth.

