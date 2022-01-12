Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ricky Gervais ‘gutted’ hit series After Life finished

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 7.02am
Ricky Gervais ‘gutted’ hit series After Life has finished (Ian West/PA)
Ricky Gervais has said he is “gutted” there will be no more seasons of his hit Netflix show After Life, but it is right to “end on this high”.

The creator of shows including The Office and Extras has said for the first time in his career he “secretly” wanted to do a third series of the dark comedy.

The show secured the comedy prize at the National Television Awards in September, fending off competition from shows such as Sex Education, The Vicar Of Dibley and Friday Night Dinner.

The comedian and actor, 60, told the PA news agency: “I never knew I’d do a third series.

“I said to Netflix, ‘I’ll do one if the second series goes down a storm’, and I kept to that.

“I fell in love with this. And, secretly, for the first time ever, I did want to do a third, and I’m gutted that I’m not doing a fourth, really.

“But it’s the right decision.

“It makes so much sense to do a fourth. It’s at the top of its game and people love it, the money goes up.

“But I think it’s right, artistically, to end on this high.”

However, the comic added that a Christmas special was “so tempting” and “never say never”.

The cast began filming in April last year after announcing the comedy drama would get a third outing when Gervais signed an overall deal with the streaming giant.

“I love working with (this cast) – but I’m going to work with them.

“And that is a big issue; I love working with people I like. I don’t want to go through hell, hate everything, to win an award.

“But I want it all. I want people to love it, I want awards, I want to be paid, I want to have the best time, every day, with all my mates,” Gervais said.

Series two of After Life, which stars Gervais as a widower plunged into almost unbearable grief following the death of his wife, launched in April 2020.

Talking about mortality, Gervais added: “I think it’s beautiful that life is finite, that, as I say, you don’t exist for 13 and-a-half billion years, you’re born, you have these 80, 90, years, if you’re lucky, and you die, never to exist again, and you’re forgotten.

“I think that’s probably the biggest single change in series three to the first two, that infused with the idea that hope is everything.

“All you’ve got to say to people who are grieving, there’s no point saying, ‘snap out of it’, or ‘you’ll get over it’, you’ve got to say, ‘you’re not alone’.”

After Life season three launches on Netflix on January 14.

