Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman among Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 4.18pm
The nominees were announced via Instagram (Chris Pizzello/AP)
British names have appeared across a range of categories at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations, although not as prominently as in previous years perhaps.

Multi-award-winners Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman were tipped for top awards, receiving nods for best male and female actor in a leading role respectively.

Cumberbatch was nominated for his performance in dark western The Power Of The Dog, as was his co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee who got the nod for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch, centre, stars in The Power Of The Dog with Kodi Smit-McPhee, left, and Kirsten Dunst (Ian West/ PA)

The film itself, which has already picked up the top accolade at this year’s muted Golden Globes ceremony, was snubbed at the SAG awards.

But Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, did receive a nod for the SAG Awards’ equivalent for best picture, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The film’s Irish star, Caitriona Balfe, who appears alongside Jamie Dornan, was recognised with a nod for best supporting female actor.

In television, Britons were recognised for their comedy performances with football comedy Ted Lasso producing several nominees.

Sex Education Season Two World Premiere – London
Hannah Waddingham was given a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series (Ian West/PA)

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein all received nominations for their roles in the heart-warming Richmond-based sitcom.

Waddingham and Temple will go head-to-head for the prize of outstanding actress in a comedy series, while Goldstein takes on the male lead Jason Sudeikis for outstanding actor.

The show was also nominated for best comedy series overall.

The nominees were announced via Instagram live on Wednesday by US actresses Rosario Dawson, known for Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place on February 4.

