Who is nominated at the 28th SAG Awards?

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 4.41pm
Who is nominated at the 28th SAG Awards? (SAG/ PA)
Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are among the nominees at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

British names featured across most categories, though perhaps not as prominently as in previous years.

Here are the nominees in full:

Cast in a motion picture

– Belfast

– Coda

– Don’t Look Up

– House Of Gucci

– King Richard

Male actor in a leading role

– Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

– Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!)

– Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

– Will Smith (King Richard)

– Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Female actor in a leading role

– Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

– Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

– Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)

– Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

– Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

– Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

– Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

– Troy Kotsur (Coda)

– Jared Leto (House Of Gucci)

– Kodi Shmit McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

– Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

– Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

– Arian DeBose (West Side Story)

– Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)

– Ruth Negga (Passing)

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

– Black Widow

– Dune

– The Matrix Resurrections

– No Time To Die

– Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

– Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

– Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

– Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

– Ewan McGregor (Halston)

– Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

– Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

– Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

– Margaret Qualley (Maid)

– Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

– Kate Winslet  (Mare Of Easttown)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

– Brian Cox (Succession)

– Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

– Keiran Culkin (Succession)

– Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

– Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Female Actor in a Drama Series

– Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

– Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)

– Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

– Sarah Snook (Succession)

– Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

– Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

– Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

– Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

– Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

– Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

– Ellie Fanning (The Great)

– Sandrah Oh (The Chair)

– Jean Smart (Hacks)

– Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

– Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Ensemble in a Drama Series

– The Handmaid’s Tale

– The Morning Show

– Squid Game

– Succession

– Yellowstone

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

– The Great

– Hacks

– The Kominsky Method

– Only Murders In The Building

– Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

– Cobra Kai

– The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

– Loki

– Mare Of Easttown

– Squid Game

