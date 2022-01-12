Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Watson addresses reaction to her ‘crush’ on Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 4.50pm
Emma Watson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Emma Watson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Emma Watson has said she speaks to Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton “most weeks” and that the reaction to her admitting she had a “crush” on him is “sweet”.

The two actors spoke about their close relationship during a HBO Max special marking the 20th anniversary of the film series, but insisted nothing romantic ever took place between them.

Their admission prompted excitement online among fans of the film series, which was adapted from the books by JK Rowling.

Asked by British Vogue how she and Felton felt about the response, Watson said: “We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet.”

During the reunion, Draco Malfoy actor Felton, 34, revealed he had been aware his castmate had a “crush” on him, but that he had become “protective” over Watson.

Watson, who is three years his junior, recalled: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring, the assignment we had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like.

“Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard and I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.”

Watson said she was “more vulnerable” with him but that “nothing has ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us, we just love each other”.

Tom Felton
Tom Felton (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The actress shared an emotional moment with co-star Rupert Grint during filming for the special, with the pair in tears while discussing their shared history.

Watson said she had been surprised by Grint’s vulnerability.

“That was the most emotional moment for me,” she said.

“When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly.

“Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.”

Watson also told British Vogue she would “definitely” be willing to take part in another reunion on the 40th anniversary.

