Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

US pop star Joe Jonas goes trainspotting with TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 5.52pm
US pop star Joe Jonas has been spotted hanging out with TikTok’s favourite train spotter Francis Bourgeois. (YMU Group/Isabel Infantes/PA)
US pop star Joe Jonas has been spotted hanging out with TikTok’s favourite train spotter Francis Bourgeois. (YMU Group/Isabel Infantes/PA)

US pop star Joe Jonas has been spotted hanging out with TikTok’s favourite trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

In a clip shared to Bourgeois’s Instagram on Wednesday, the unlikely pair can be seen standing in a field and waving at a passing train.

Jonas, who is married to Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, also shared a clip with the words: “Trainspotting with the legend”.

Bourgeois became one of TikTok’s biggest stars in 2021, shooting to fame for recording his excited reactions to trains as they pass by via a camera strapped to his head.

The internet star, whose real name is Luke Nicolson, has fast become a viral sensation across social media and boasts over one million followers on Instagram.

Jonas, who gained celebrity status as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick, has 12.9 million followers.

Shocked fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy at the unexpected pairing, with one writing: “Joe Jonas hanging out with Francis Bourgeois was not on my 2022 bingo card”.

Another user wrote: “Greatest crossover in history. Period.”

Jonas isn’t the first celebrity to hang out with the viral sensation, with former footballer Thierry Henry appearing in a widely shared video with the young train spotter in November.

Last year, Bourgeois was accused of faking his passion for his hobby after doubts were raised online by people questioning his authenticity.

He responded to the critics by posting a video montage of his journey into train spotting since receiving his first model train set as a child.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier