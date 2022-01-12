US pop star Joe Jonas goes trainspotting with TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois

An error occurred. Please try again.

US pop star Joe Jonas has been spotted hanging out with TikTok’s favourite trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

In a clip shared to Bourgeois’s Instagram on Wednesday, the unlikely pair can be seen standing in a field and waving at a passing train.

Francis Bourgeois and Joe Jonas: the duo I never knew I needed until right this second 🚂👏 pic.twitter.com/FR1zSJvS2L — MTV UK (@MTVUK) January 12, 2022

Jonas, who is married to Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, also shared a clip with the words: “Trainspotting with the legend”.

Bourgeois became one of TikTok’s biggest stars in 2021, shooting to fame for recording his excited reactions to trains as they pass by via a camera strapped to his head.

The internet star, whose real name is Luke Nicolson, has fast become a viral sensation across social media and boasts over one million followers on Instagram.

Jonas, who gained celebrity status as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick, has 12.9 million followers.

Shocked fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy at the unexpected pairing, with one writing: “Joe Jonas hanging out with Francis Bourgeois was not on my 2022 bingo card”.

Another user wrote: “Greatest crossover in history. Period.”

Jonas isn’t the first celebrity to hang out with the viral sensation, with former footballer Thierry Henry appearing in a widely shared video with the young train spotter in November.

Last year, Bourgeois was accused of faking his passion for his hobby after doubts were raised online by people questioning his authenticity.

He responded to the critics by posting a video montage of his journey into train spotting since receiving his first model train set as a child.

In the video, he said: “Life is so much more pure now I have reconnected with my passion.

“Trainspotters come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. They can even wear a True Religion jeans jacket and some Nike Air Max.”