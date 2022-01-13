Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Momoa announces he and Lisa Bonet are separating

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 4.32am Updated: January 13 2022, 7.17am
Jason Momoa (Ian West/PA)
Jason Momoa has announced that he and Lisa Bonet are separating but said the love between them “carries on”.

The 42-year-old Aquaman star said the couple are sharing the news so they can go about their lives “with dignity and honesty”.

In a post shared on Instagram to his more than 16 million followers he wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.

“A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so, we share our family news – that we are parting ways in marriage.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

He added: “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

They officially married in late 2017, but have been a couple for 16 years and have a son and daughter together.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are separating after 16 years together (Ian West/PA)

Actress Bonet, 54, rose to fame as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and also starred in the spin-off, A Different World. She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa became a household name following his role as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

He also recently starred alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in sci-fi blockbuster Dune.

