Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra addresses idea of starting a family with Nick Jonas

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 5.22pm
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas (Ian West/PA)
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas (Ian West/PA)

Priyanka Chopra has addressed the idea of starting a family with husband Nick Jonas, saying: “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

The Indian actress, 39, has been married to singer Jonas, 29, since 2018.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she suggested the pair were not ready to have children but planned to do so in the future.

She said: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

After the interviewer pointed out their lives seem busier than ever, she quipped: “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

At the suggestion Chopra and her husband would have to slow down when they become parents, she added: “I’m OK with that.

“We’re both OK with that.”

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

They also held several wedding receptions.

Chopra, whose career began in India, also detailed the challenges of breaking into Hollywood.

She said: “I’m scared to say this.

“When I first came here, to get the attention, I had to sort of shed my ethnicity a lot more so that it was not alien.

“I had to play parts which were more American to get a seat at the table.

“Now that I’ve got a seat at the table, I’ve reverted back to playing parts that embrace my ethnicity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]