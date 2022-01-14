Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC iPlayer sets festive record as streaming numbers soar

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.02am
The Tourist has been streamed more than 18 million times (Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge/PA)
BBC iPlayer had its biggest New Year week yet with an increase of 6% on the same week last year, according to the broadcaster.

The streaming service set a new record between December 27 and January 3 with programmes streamed a total of 141 million times.

The first full week of 2022 saw programmes streamed 143 million times on iPlayer.

The service also enjoyed its best ever festive day, with 22 million streams on Sunday January 2, boosted by the arrival of the box set of The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan.

The BBC classes the festive season as the two-week period between Tuesday December 21 and Monday January 3.

Psychological thriller The Tourist, from the makers of The Missing and Liar, is currently the third most successful drama launch on iPlayer, having been streamed more than 18 million times.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “2022 on the BBC has started with a bang with record viewing across Christmas and New Year on BBC iPlayer.

“Millions of people chose to watch our unrivalled range of box-sets and Christmas specials live on our channels, or binge on-demand across the festive season – paving the way for the BBC’s centenary, a landmark year that will look forward and celebrate British creativity across the whole of the UK.”

