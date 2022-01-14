Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai seen on set of new Batgirl film

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 1.04am
Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai seen on supposed set of set of new Batgirl film (Andrew Milligan/ PA)
Actors Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai have been pictured on what is believed to be the set of the new Batgirl film.

Filming is underway at the site in Glasgow in the Trongate area of the city.

Surrounded by masked shoppers, the pair were seen holding hands and walking round a makeshift Christmas market.

Filming in Glasgow
An area of Glasgow has been transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars (Andrew Milligan/ PA)

They clutched hot drinks and exchanged smiles before coming to a stop near a sign for The Bell Tower.

Grace, who stars in In The Heights, will play the film’s title role though Kai’s character is still unknown.

They will star alongside Mummy actor Brendan Fraser, who is rumoured to play DC villain Firefly, and JK Simmons.

Filming in Glasgow
Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon (Andrew Milligan/ PA)

Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

The area has been transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

The film, expected to debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, will be directed by Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Filming in Glasgow
A view of a City of Gotham police badge on the set in Glasgow, for what is believed to be the film set of the new Batgirl movie (Andrew Milligan/ PA)

Both El Arbi and Fallah were also pictured on the set.

Road closures will be in place in the Merchant City area of Glasgow over several days in January for filming.

