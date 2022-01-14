Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buick driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man to go up for auction

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 4.28am Updated: January 14 2022, 7.28am
Buick driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man to go up for auction (Bonhams/ PA)
The distinctive Buick car driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the multi-award winning 1988 film Rain Man is to go up for auction.

The 1949 Roadmaster Convertible, which was acquired by US actor Hoffman after the film wrapped, has an estimated value of between £100,000 and £182,000.

Hoffman said the vehicle, described as the film’s “third character” had “been in storage too long” and should be “driven, enjoyed, and cherished”.

The 1949 Roadmaster Convertible has an estimated value of between £100,000 and £182,000 (Bonhams/ PA)

Jakob Greisen, Bonhams head of US motoring, said: “This Roadmaster presents an extraordinary, truly once in a lifetime opportunity to own the third character from the classic Rain Man movie.

“We are honoured to have been entrusted with this special motorcar and are sure that it will be a hit with Buick enthusiasts and fans of Mr. Hoffman and Rain Man alike”.

Rain Man follows the cross-country life-changing road trip made by selfish wheeler-dealer Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) and his autistic brother Raymond (Hoffman).

‘Last Chance Harvey’ Gala Premiere – London
US actor Hoffman said the vehicle, described as the film’s ‘third character,’ should be ‘driven, enjoyed, and cherished’ (Ian West/ PA)

The film won several academy awards including best film, best director for Barry Levinson, and best actor for Hoffman.

“The car had a very strong visual presence in the film and was featured throughout,” said Levinson.

“It became a character. Dustin, Tom Cruise, and the ’49 Buick. In essence, the car had ‘third billing’”.

The vehicle will feature at the Bonhams Scottsdale Auction, in Arizona, on January 27.

