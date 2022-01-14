Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Soap star Sally Dynevor ‘can’t sleep’ worrying about Dancing On Ice debut

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 1.02pm
Sally Dynevor said she “can’t sleep” in the countdown to her Dancing On Ice live debut (Ian West/PA)
Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor said she “can’t sleep” in the countdown to her live Dancing On Ice debut.

The 58-year-old, who plays Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, said she is “struggling” with her confidence as the launch of this year’s skating show approaches.

Dynevor features in the star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Phoebe Dynevor
Sally was followed into acting by her daughter Phoebe Dynevor, pictured, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson from the rink on This Morning, Dynevor said lockdown inspired her to take up the challenge.

She said: “Lockdown has been a massive thing for me and I have done the same thing for 35 years, which I have loved, but I just suddenly thought, ‘It is time for me to get out of my comfort zone…I need to do something different’.

“My youngest daughter has been saying, ‘You must do Dancing On Ice,’ and we’ve watched it every year, so I thought, ‘I am going to do it’.

“I can’t believe I signed on the dotted line.”

Talking about her Coronation Street predecessors on the skating show, including her on-screen daughter Brooke Vincent, Dynevor added: “They have been so, so good. I have got a really difficult thing to follow.

“They’ve been so supportive. We have a little Corrie Dancing On Ice WhatsApp group now and the support has just been so brilliant. I just hope on Sunday I can pull it a little bit out of the bag.

“I think I am struggling with my confidence… I just need to get through Sunday night.

“Honestly, I am going to bed at night dreaming of Dancing On Ice and I can’t get to sleep because I am going through all the moves and (asking), ‘Am I doing it OK?’

“So I have just got to get though Sunday. Being on a live show, as well… that’s just terrifying.”

Dynevor is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor and was followed into acting by her daughter Phoebe, 26, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton.

Dancing On Ice launches on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

