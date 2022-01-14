Soap star Sally Dynevor ‘can’t sleep’ worrying about Dancing On Ice debut

An error occurred. Please try again.

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor said she “can’t sleep” in the countdown to her live Dancing On Ice debut.

The 58-year-old, who plays Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, said she is “struggling” with her confidence as the launch of this year’s skating show approaches.

Dynevor features in the star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Sally was followed into acting by her daughter Phoebe Dynevor, pictured, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson from the rink on This Morning, Dynevor said lockdown inspired her to take up the challenge.

She said: “Lockdown has been a massive thing for me and I have done the same thing for 35 years, which I have loved, but I just suddenly thought, ‘It is time for me to get out of my comfort zone…I need to do something different’.

“My youngest daughter has been saying, ‘You must do Dancing On Ice,’ and we’ve watched it every year, so I thought, ‘I am going to do it’.

“I can’t believe I signed on the dotted line.”

Talking about her Coronation Street predecessors on the skating show, including her on-screen daughter Brooke Vincent, Dynevor added: “They have been so, so good. I have got a really difficult thing to follow.

“They’ve been so supportive. We have a little Corrie Dancing On Ice WhatsApp group now and the support has just been so brilliant. I just hope on Sunday I can pull it a little bit out of the bag.

“I think I am struggling with my confidence… I just need to get through Sunday night.

“Honestly, I am going to bed at night dreaming of Dancing On Ice and I can’t get to sleep because I am going through all the moves and (asking), ‘Am I doing it OK?’

“So I have just got to get though Sunday. Being on a live show, as well… that’s just terrifying.”

Dynevor is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor and was followed into acting by her daughter Phoebe, 26, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton.

Dancing On Ice launches on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.