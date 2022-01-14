Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudia Winkleman busier than ever as she marks 50th birthday

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 7.00pm
Claudia Winkleman during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Claudia Winkleman during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Claudia Winkleman shows no sign of slowing down as she celebrates her 50th birthday.

The presenter, who marks the milestone on Saturday, appears busier than ever with a new BBC Radio 2 show and book alongside her regular duties co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

Winkleman, known for her floppy black fringe, took over Graham Norton’s slot on Radio 2 last February after he quit to go to Virgin Radio.

And Quite, a collection of essays about her personal and professional lives, was published the previous October and became a Sunday Times top 10 bestseller.

Last year, she told the Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast she was excited by the prospect of reaching five decades.

“I love getting older… I can’t wait to be 50,” she said.

Winkleman said she wanted to look like veteran rockers Gene Simmons and Alice Cooper in her old age, adding: “So it’s not like I want to look young and bouncy and fresh.”

The host has been married to film producer Kris Thykier since 2000 and they have three children.

Sporting a different different style of fringe at the 1999 Baftas (PA)
Winkleman at the premiere of the film Lady Salsa in 2001 (PA)
Claudia Winkleman 50th birthday
Attending Christie’s auction house in London in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)
Arriving at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards 2009 (PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Winkleman hosting Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly in 2015 (BBC/PA)
Claudia Winkleman on Radio 2
Arriving at BBC Wogan House to present the Radio 2 Saturday slot for the first time in 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier at the premiere of Bond film No Time To Die in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

