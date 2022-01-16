Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Modernism explored in BBC radio series marking movement’s centenary

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 12.03am
The BBC will explore modernism in a series to mark 100 years of the movement (Ian West/PA)
The BBC will explore modernism in a series on Radio 3 and Radio 4 to mark 100 years of the movement.

The centenary of modernism will be celebrated with programmes exploring the ideas, achievements and legacy of modernist pioneers.

Matthew Sweet will present 1922: The Birth Of Now on Radio 4, a 10-part series tracing ten momentous events from the Soviet Shabolovka Tower to the development of the first aircraft carrier.

Matthew Sweet will present 1922: The Birth Of Now on Radio 4 (Matthew Sweet/PA)

Sweet, who will also present Free Thinking’s Futurism And Manifestos on Radio 3, said: “The writers and artists of 1922 made a powerful claim on the idea of the Now. And it still holds.

“It’s why we’re so deferent towards modernism, with its big monolithic texts and pure clean lines.

“It’s why, a century on, we still think of ourselves as postmodern. We’re still dazzled by it.

“So this series is going to put modernism back into its context. And if we’re not so dazzled, perhaps we’ll see it more clearly.”

The publication of Ulysses, James Joyce’s foundational text of the modernist movement, marks its 100th anniversary in February.

Other highlights on Radio 3 include writers Anne Enright, Colm Toibin, Mary Costello and Nuala O’Connor exploring the personal and cultural impact of Ulysses in The Essay.

Also on Radio 4, Mrs Dalloway by Virginia Woolf will be read by Sian Thomas.

Matthew Dodd, editor of BBC Radio 3, said: “From Ulysses and Mrs Dalloway through to pioneering modernist music and the innovative art and architecture beyond Europe, the cultural impact of modernism cannot be understated.

“We’re delighted that this season will allow us to explore the intense artistic creativity of the early years of modernism while also investigating the difficulties of the movement and how its legacy still touches our lives today.”

BBC History also recently launched three online collections to mark its 100th birthday and tell the story of a “century of broadcasting”.

Dan Clarke, commissioning editor for factual at BBC Radio 4, said: “The 1920s was a period of swirling ideas and ideologies not unlike our own, and 1922 was a year of extraordinary modernist innovation in the arts and beyond.

“This season is going to take us under the skin of what was created in those years and why so much of it still resonates now.”

Radio 4’s 1922: The Birth Of Now will begin on January 24.

