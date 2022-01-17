Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Have you snapped the Queen? Chance for public to see own royal photos on show

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.24pm Updated: January 17 2022, 1.18pm
The Queen (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Members of the public are being asked to submit their own snapshots of the royal family, with the chance to see them exhibited alongside some of the most legendary royal photographs in history.

Life Through A Royal Lens, which opens at Kensington Palace on March 4, includes work by renowned photographers Norman Parkinson, Rankin, Annie Leibovitz and Cecil Beaton.

It will also feature behind-the-scenes pictures of an off-duty royal family, plus a selection of images taken by the Windsors themselves, which will be going on display at the west London palace for the first time.

The Queen in her garter robes photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1968
The Queen in her garter robes photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1968

This includes pictures by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen photographer and usually takes the publicly released photos of her children to mark their birthdays.

Starting on Monday, royal fans can submit their own visual memories of the Queen and her relatives at hrp.org.uk, with Historic Royal Palaces suggesting a particular focus on royal walkabouts – which have become a rarity in times of Covid.

The photos must be of official engagements. Paparazzi-style shots taken by the public when the royals are spending time privately will not be accepted.

Up to 20 of the photos will be chosen by Kensington Palace’s curators to go on show as part of a revolving digital display.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 2
The Duchess of Cambridge during a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena in 2019 (Niall Carson/PA)

They will join images such as intimate family portraits commissioned by Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, and Beaton’s portraits of the Queen and the Queen Mother.

The exhibition, charting almost 200 years of royal photography, will explore the stiff formality of the Victorian era, the high glamour of Beaton’s photographs and the relaxed informality of the digital age.

Work by celebrated photographer Lord Snowdon, who was married to the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, will also be on show, portraying a “different, sometimes rebellious, fashionable and more informal side to the royal family”.

Photoshoots such as the Duke of Cambridge’s cover of Attitude Magazine and Kate’s centenary issue of British Vogue in 2016 will “explore how photography and image remain central to the public’s perception of the modern royal family today”.

Claudia Acott Williams, curator at HRP, said: “We’re so excited to invite the public to be part of our upcoming Kensington Palace exhibition in this unique way.

“We can’t wait to see images shared from royal visits around the globe, and it’ll certainly be a tough challenge to whittle them down to the chosen few, which will be displayed amongst legendary photographers.

“We look forward to welcoming our visitors into the world of royal photography, to explore the history behind the iconic image of modern monarchy we know today.”

Princess Margaret aged 19 by Cecil Beaton
Princess Margaret aged 19 by Cecil Beaton (Cecil Beaton/Victoria and Albert Museum, London/PA)

Budding photographers must be aged over 18 and have until January 31 to submit their images.

Life Through a Royal Lens opens at Kensington Palace on 4 March 2022 and is included in palace admission.

