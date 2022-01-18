Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carol Wright discusses getting cosmetic surgery for her 60th birthday

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 4.48pm
Carol Wright (Ian West/PA)
Carol Wright (Ian West/PA)

Carol Wright has said she gifted herself cosmetic surgery for her 60th birthday as she wanted to feel “more comfortable” in her body.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star, 61, had a breast uplift and reduction after feeling like the implants she had years ago had started to “overweigh” her.

Wright admitted she had been “very scared” about going under anaesthetic at “such a late age” but felt if she did not have the surgery now she never would.

National Television Awards 2012 – Arrivals – London
Carol Wright had a previous breast implant years ago (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, she said: “I did feel confident, but I just wanted to be more comfortable because they seemed to overweigh my body.

“I didn’t opt for these great big boobs that I had. I had them when I was younger after having three children and they just emptied out and I thought, ‘I need a little implant’.

“They lasted for so long and they were great, but all of a sudden I looked in the mirror one day and thought, ‘If I don’t go for this before I’m 60, I’ll never have the guts to do it’.”

Wright said her implants felt “too big and heavy” on her small frame and were causing her backache.

“I personally was really uncomfortable when I looked in the mirror,” she added.

“I just thought, ‘I don’t want the position they’re in’. I wanted to feel more confident. I thought, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it’.”

The reality TV star, who is mother to Towie stars Mark and Jess, model Natalya and footballer Josh Wright, admitted she had been embarrassed to tell her children but said her daughters agreed with her decision.

She added: “All I was worried about was going under anaesthetic at such a late age. I was very scared.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Premiere – London
Carol has two daughters, Jessica and Natalya, and two sons, Mark and Josh (Ian West/PA)

Asked if she thought there was a stigma about older women going under the knife, Wright said: “Not really. In my eyes, if you want something done, why shouldn’t you?

“If it’s going to make you feel better, then go for it.”

Wright also spoke about her concern after her son Mark had to undergo surgery at the end of last year to have a tumour removed from his armpit.

She said they had not initially worried about the lump as her husband has a similar, smaller one under his arm.

However, once Mark’s lump started growing they became concerned and she revealed she lay awake the night before his operation worrying if the tumour would be cancerous.

Wright added: “Thank god it wasn’t and it was successful, and it’s been cut out.

“It wasn’t cancerous. It was very big though, very big.”

She confirmed that Mark is now “fine” and his surgery scar had healed well.

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

