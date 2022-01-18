Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britain’s Got Talent judges walk the red carpet at London auditions

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 5.10pm
Judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon arrive for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon arrive for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon looked glamorous in yellow and orange as they arrived for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The judging panel, which also features Simon Cowell and David Walliams, has reunited for the first time in two years after the ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Holden was pictured outside the London Palladium on Tuesday wearing a yellow dress with lace-up detailing and a thigh slit.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
Amanda Holden arrives for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dixon, meanwhile, opted for a bright orange suit featuring flared trousers, which she wore with a khaki bralette.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared to pay homage to Top Gun star Tom Cruise with their outfits.

The duo ran down the red carpet wearing pilot uniforms reminiscent of the Hollywood star’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is set to return to screens in May as part of a reboot.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
Judge Alesha Dixon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Filming of the 15th series had been scheduled to begin early last year, however, production was delayed and then postponed until 2022.

The show typically airs from around April until July, with the semi-final and final stages broadcast live.

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic were compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the show.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
Ant and Dec arrive on the red carpet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The last series saw the dance troupe Diversity, who won the show in 2009, perform a Black Lives Matter-inspired routine in which a man in a police uniform knelt on Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

The routine, which sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, won the must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards, which is voted for by the public.

Cowell, who created the show, was replaced by Banjo on the judging panel for the final and semi-finals of the last series as he was recovering from a back injury.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
The judges and hosts outside the London Palladium (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was also confirmed last week that Cowell is engaged to his long-term partner Lauren Silverman.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens in spring on ITV.

