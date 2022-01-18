Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apprentice contestants ‘devastated’ at departure of Shama Amin, says Allen

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 8.28pm
Shama Amin’s departure leaves 13 entrepreneurs in the running to win £250,000 worth of investment (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Tom Allen has said contestants on The Apprentice are “devastated” after fellow competitor Shama Amin had to quit the show for health reasons.

The comedian, who hosts the spinoff show The Apprentice: You’re Fired, said she was a “clever” and “lovely” person who he thought would have gone a long way in the competition.

Amin, a 41-year-old children’s day nursery owner, has left the BBC One series as she has rheumatoid arthritis and the show became too “physically demanding” for her.

The Apprentice 2022
Shama Amin has had to exit the 2022 series of The Apprentice (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Speaking on BBC One’s The One Show, Allen said: “It’s so sad because she’s absolutely brilliant and such a clever person and such a lovely person.

“And I know all the candidates were really devastated that she had to leave the process early.”

He added: “She would have gone a long way in the competition actually. I’m sure she’ll go on to great things.”

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.

Amin’s departure leaves 13 entrepreneurs in the running to win £250,000 worth of investment in their business and become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

The girls’ team has won the past two weeks of challenges, which saw contestants tasked with designing an advertising campaign for a cruise and then creating a children’s toothbrush.

Speaking about the performance of the boys’ team, Allen said: “I think the boys are just a bit… they’re either too quiet or they’re too loud.

“Either way they don’t listen to each other very much. I think it’s always about communication with the boys’ team.

“It’s often the boys’ teams early on that let themselves down. Silly boys in their lovely suits but they talk too much and they don’t listen to each other and they come up with some truly dreadful products.”

