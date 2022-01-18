The King’s Man to arrive on Disney+ a matter of months after cinema release

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disney+ has announced The King’s Man will arrive on its streaming service in February, less than two months after it was released to cinemas.

The period spy film starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans will be available from February 9.

The movie, which was created and directed by Matthew Vaughn and is a prequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, was first released to cinemas on December 22.

It was delayed several times, partially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action film is set in the early years of the 20th century and explores the formation of the Kingsman spy agency which is created to stand against a rebellion group who are plotting a war.

It follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions.

Fiennes, who stars as Orlando, Duke of Oxford, previously said that historical figures within the movie are treated “a little bit irreverently, in a good way”.

The cast of The King’s Man at the world premiere of the film in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The King’s Man also stars Harris Dickinson, Matthew Goode and Tom Hollander, with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth featuring in the original films.

The film is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, with the screenplay created by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek.

It will also debut on the American streaming platform Hulu for US viewers on February 18.