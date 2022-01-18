Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

The King’s Man to arrive on Disney+ a matter of months after cinema release

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 10.52pm
Gemma Arterton attending the world premiere of the film, The King’s Man (Ian West/PA)
Gemma Arterton attending the world premiere of the film, The King’s Man (Ian West/PA)

Disney+ has announced The King’s Man will arrive on its streaming service in February, less than two months after it was released to cinemas.

The period spy film starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans will be available from February 9.

The movie, which was created and directed by Matthew Vaughn and is a prequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, was first released to cinemas on December 22.

It was delayed several times, partially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action film is set in the early years of the 20th century and explores the formation of the Kingsman spy agency which is created to stand against a rebellion group who are plotting a war.

It follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions.

Fiennes, who stars as Orlando, Duke of Oxford, previously said that historical figures within the movie are treated “a little bit irreverently, in a good way”.

The King’s Man premiere – London
The cast of The King’s Man at the world premiere of the film in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The King’s Man also stars Harris Dickinson, Matthew Goode and Tom Hollander, with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth featuring in the original films.

The film is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, with the screenplay created by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek.

It will also debut on the American streaming platform Hulu for US viewers on February 18.

