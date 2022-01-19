Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cathedral visitors to get 3D experience of Christian nativity masterpiece

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 4.01pm
A person looks up at a copy of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A person looks up at a copy of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the Christian nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral to “transport visitors into the world of the painting”.

Yurt-like pods have been set up in the north transept of the 11th-century cathedral inside which a digital reproduction of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings will be projected for visitors.

The exhibition, Sensing The Unseen: Step Into Gossaert’s Adoration has been produced by London’s National Gallery to create an immersive experience of the oil painting that dates back to 1501-15.

A screen featuring a digital image of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of the Kings (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A screen featuring a digital image of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of the Kings (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A cathedral spokeswoman said: “The exhibition space will house the large facsimile painting, spot lit against a black backcloth flanked by three yurt-like pods.

“Inside the pods, visitors will encounter a screen featuring a digital image of the painting, which has been ‘sonified’ using a soundscape comprising ambient sound, spoken word and music created by sound artist, Nick Ryan.

“Interactive digital imagery will transport visitors into the world of the painting, to discover and navigate previously unseen elements in forensic detail: the weave of the fabric, Gossaert’s fingerprint in the green glaze where he blotted it, thistles and dead nettles, hairs sprouting from a wart on a cheek, a tiny pearl, and a hidden angel.”

The exhibition gives visitors a 3D experience (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The exhibition gives visitors a 3D experience (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Alison Evans, the cathedral’s chief operating officer, said: “We want as many people as possible to come and experience this new way of looking at art where, with the help of digital technology, visitors feel they are transported into Jan Gossaert’s painting.”

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said: “Sensing the Unseen offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this sensational masterpiece, in the deep and rich story it tells and in the artistry that made it.”

The exhibition opens on January 22 and runs until April 3.

