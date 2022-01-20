Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wife Kelly Rizzo says 'Bob Saget was the best man I've ever known'

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 6.48am
‘Bob Saget was the best man I’ve ever known’ – Kelly Rizzo (Richard Shotwell/AP)
The wife of Bob Saget has described him as “the best man I’ve ever known” in her first TV interview since his death.

Kelly Rizzo told US talk show Today the late comedian was always “kind and loving to everybody”.

Asked on Today what he had been like at home when no audience was present, Ms Rizzo said: “The same”.

“He was just there to enjoy life and he just wanted to make people feel good,” she said.

“If we went to a restaurant he would talk to all the waiters, the waitresses, he knew all the hosts. Everyone knew him and loved him.

“His constant message was ‘just treat people with kindness’ because he’d gone through so much in his life and he knew how hard life could be.

“So he was always just so kind and loving to everybody”.

Bob Saget was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Getting visibly emotional, she added: “He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life and he was just so kind and so wonderful.

“Everyone that was in his life knew it and even anyone who would just casually meet him would say ‘wow, this is a special guy’”.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.

