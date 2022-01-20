Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cracking news! Wallace and Gromit to return to BBC for new film in 2024

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 3.46pm Updated: January 20 2022, 4.27pm
Nick Park has come up with a new plot involving a 'smart gnome' (BBC/PA)
Nick Park has come up with a new plot involving a ‘smart gnome’ (BBC/PA)

Wallace and Gromit will return to the BBC for a new adventure in 2024, it has been announced.

It will be the first film outing for the animated cheese-lover and his pet dog since 2008’s Bafta-winning A Matter of Loaf and Death.

The new project, devised by creator Nick Park, will focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become overdependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.


Wallace and Gromit have become beloved characters (Aardman Animations Ltd/PA)

As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again.

The film, made by animation powerhouse Aardman, follows the latest Shaun the Sheep caper The Flight Before Christmas, a Wallace & Gromit spin-off which aired on BBC One last year.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit and to be continuing our long relationship with Aardman and Nick Park following the success of Shaun the Sheep this Christmas.”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added: “Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us – and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand new film for them to star in.

“When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome’, we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible – despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

The film will premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix in the rest of the world.

