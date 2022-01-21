Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Real guns on film sets are not necessary anymore’ – Guillermo Del Toro

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 3.02am Updated: January 21 2022, 3.20am
‘Real guns on film sets not necessary anymore’ – Guillermo Del Toro (Ian West/PA)
Guillermo Del Toro says it is not “necessary” to use real guns on film sets any more, following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Academy Award-winning director said tragedies that occur due to “preventable factors” would weigh heavily on film producers.

Hutchins, 42, was fatally injured on the Rust film set in New Mexico after a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin was discharged.

The 90th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
The Academy Award-winning director said tragedies that occur due to ‘preventable factors’ would weigh heavily on film producers (Ian West/ PA)

Discussing the issue of safety on sets at The Hollywood Reporter director’s roundtable, Del Toro said: “I haven’t shot a real gun on a movie set since 2007 or 2008.

“I don’t think it’s necessary anymore. I really don’t.”

Del Toro said due to the amount of safety “paraphernalia” and protocols that come with using real firearms, “from the practical safety point of view” it was better to get rid of them.

“It is the safest thing you can do, and you can do it almost with a phone app,” he said.

He continued: “Accidents do happen, I’ve had accidents in my sets.

“If an accident happens by the confluence of three, four factors that are unpredictable, that’s one thing.

“But if they happen and there’s one or two factors that are preventable, that weighs heavily on the director or producer.

“But you try to prevent them, and the rest is tragedy, it really is tragedy. And no one can be above to judge”.

Del Toro’s new film Nightmare Alley follows a hustler who sets his sights on manipulating the rich.

The sinister story about greed, fear and manipulation stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

