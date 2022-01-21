Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenneth Branagh film inspired by ’20 seconds where the world turned upside down’

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 4.14am
‘Childhood incident was most defining event in my life’ – Kenneth Branagh (Brian Lawless/PA)
Kenneth Branagh says as a child he experienced “20 seconds where the world turned upside down”, which provided him with creative inspiration decades later.

The award winning actor and director said he had come to the realisation that the incident had been “the most defining, important event in my own little personal life”.

His semi-autobiographical film Belfast follows a working class protestant family during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast follows a working class protestant family during The Troubles (Brian Lawless/ PA)

Speaking at a Hollywood Reporter director’s roundtable, Branagh said he had spent 50 years remembering the particular moment in his life “where everything changed” and which had compelled him to make the film.

“There were about 20 seconds in my life when I heard a noise that I thought was bees… and then everything slowed down,” he said.

“I turned around… but it’s not (bees), it’s people. ‘Oh, Christ, they’re coming toward us’.

“And it turned into a riot where they smashed windows and pulled the drains up out of the street and used pieces of wrought iron”.

Belfast includes a scene in which the film’s young protagonist Buddy, played by Jude Hill, becomes caught up in a similar incident.

“As I thought about this years later… after those twenty seconds I realised I was never the same again with my family,” Branagh said.

“I never lived in the same place, I didn’t sound the same, I didn’t do what I thought I might be doing.

“Twenty seconds where the world turned upside down, and I have spent about 50 years slowly coming to the realisation that that was the most defining, important event in my own little personal life”.

He added: “I’ve been sort of haunted and I would say probably guilt-ridden as well, for about half a century, so I just had to do (the film)”.

Belfast stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench and has already received various nominations going into the 2022 awards season.

