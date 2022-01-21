Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brit Awards announces star-studded line-up of 2022 performers

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 10.58am
The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir perform with P!nk and Rag’n’Bone Man during the Brit Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Dave will perform during the Brit Awards 2022.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, is scheduled to take place on February 8 live from The O2 Arena in London.

American star Doja Cat, rapper Little Simz and singer Holly Humberstone, who was named this year’s rising star by the Brits, will also perform during the event.

Nominations for the Brit Awards this year feature the most women in more than a decade, with 18 female artists or all-women groups receiving nods.

The most nominated stars are Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave – who are each up for four gongs.

British rapper Dave, who gave a memorable performance of his track Black at the 2020 show, is up for artist, album and song of the year as well as hip hop/grime/rap act.

London-based Simbiatu Ajikawo, aka Little Simz, is also nominated in the best artist and album categories and has also received a nod for best new artist.

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Thank you Brits. It’s an honour to be nominated for four Brit Awards and I can’t wait to be performing on the night too.

“I’m so happy and grateful the music has connected and resonated. Congratulations to everyone nominated.”

In response to the Omicron variant, artists, nominees and guests will be asked to show a negative lateral flow test result on arrival to The O2.

The Brits are also working with Blue Light Tickets, a free service through which emergency service workers can enter a ballot to come to the show.

Organisers gave 2,500 tickets to last year’s ceremony to people working on the front line of the pandemic from the Greater London area.

