Meat Loaf claimed he scuffled with Andrew during It’s A Royal Knockout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Meat Loaf once claimed he had a scuffle with the Duke of York during filming for It’s A Royal Knockout in 1987.

The Bat Out Of Hell singer, who has died aged 74, was among the celebrity contestants who took part in the charity fundraiser at Alton Towers, which featured four teams each led by a member of the royal family.

The music star played on the Duchess of York’s team alongside famous names including fellow singer Chris de Burgh and Alpine ski racer Tamara McKinney.

The Duke of York (Neil Hall/PA)

Speaking to The Guardian in 2003, he suggested he was involved in a tussle with Andrew who suspected him of flirting with his then-wife.

He said: “Oh, the Queen hates me. It was great fun. I had a great time.

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little – I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this – I think he got a little jealous…

“Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat. So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’

“I said, ‘well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat’.”

Earlier this month, the Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles and he stopped using his HRH style, as he faces a civil sexual assault trial in the US. He strongly denies the allegations.