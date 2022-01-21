Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meat Loaf claimed he scuffled with Andrew during It’s A Royal Knockout

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 2.12pm Updated: January 21 2022, 2.56pm
Meat Loaf has suggested he was involved in a tussle with the Duke of York (Ian West/PA)
Meat Loaf once claimed he had a scuffle with the Duke of York during filming for It’s A Royal Knockout in 1987.

The Bat Out Of Hell singer, who has died aged 74, was among the celebrity contestants who took part in the charity fundraiser at Alton Towers, which featured four teams each led by a member of the royal family.

The music star played on the Duchess of York’s team alongside famous names including fellow singer Chris de Burgh and Alpine ski racer Tamara McKinney.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
The Duke of York (Neil Hall/PA)

Speaking to The Guardian in 2003, he suggested he was involved in a tussle with Andrew who suspected him of flirting with his then-wife.

He said: “Oh, the Queen hates me. It was great fun. I had a great time.

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little – I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this – I think he got a little jealous…

“Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat. So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’

“I said, ‘well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat’.”

Earlier this month, the Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles and he stopped using his HRH style, as he faces a civil sexual assault trial in the US. He strongly denies the allegations.

