Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 4.57pm Updated: January 21 2022, 8.46pm
Meat Loaf (PA)
Meat Loaf (PA)

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.

The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.

Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.

In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.

“He just felt like a best friend to everyone no matter how long it had been since you last saw him. We worked together many times over the years and he was always a force.

“He was a real theatrical character like I was so our shows went really well together. I remember when you would see his show, he would treat the audience almost like a Pentecostal Preacher and he was so powerful on stage.”

Speaking about musical comedy film Roadie, which is listed as Meat Loaf’s first starring film role, Cooper said: Working with Meat Loaf was one of the main reasons I wanted to do the movie Roadie in the first place – I wanted to watch him show off his acting chops. He plays the ultimate roadie on this quest to be the best in the world.

“But that’s what he did in life too – he always wanted to be the best at what he was doing… And I think he succeeded. There was nobody, and I mean nobody like Meat Loaf. His shoes can never be filled.”

Meat Loaf had a career spanning more than six decades and during that time sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in some 65 movies.

Rocker Ted Nugent spoke of the “wonderful” impact of Meat Loaf’s music which will “be with us forever”.

The pair collaborated on Nugent’s Free-For-All album released in 1976.

Nugent said: “Rest in peace my soul brother, soul music blood brother. A great man, great American rock solid in the asset column of the American Dream.

“The wonderful Meatloaf force of nature will be with us forever.”

Also remembering Meat Loaf was Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, who released a compilation album with him in 1989 titled Heaven & Hell.

Tyler wrote on Twitter: “I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf.

“He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one-off talent and personality. Rest In Peace.”