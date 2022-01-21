Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banksy dinghy artwork to be moved from beach where girl was killed by inflatable

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 5.59pm
Banksy’s artwork on a promenade wall in Gorleston in Norfolk depicts children being propelled into the air on an overinflated dinghy (Banksy/PA)
A Banksy painting depicting children being flung into the air on an overinflated dinghy is to be moved away from a beach where a three-year-old girl was thrown to her death from an inflatable trampoline.

Ava-May Littleboy died after she was thrown higher than a house from the exploding inflatable at Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk in July 2018, an inquest was told.

Banksy created a series of artworks in Norfolk and Suffolk in August 2021, dubbed A Great British Spraycation.

Among them was the dinghy painting by Gorleston Yacht Pond, showing a man swigging from a bottle while using a foot pump and looking the other way, as two children are propelled into the air on an inflatable.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the piece, which was covered up due to local sensitivities, is to be removed from its current location and will instead be displayed at a nearby museum.

It will be displayed in the reception area of the Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth, making it free to view.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “We thank Banksy for all the wonderful artwork that he gifted the borough.

“While a lot of his work is designed for a specific location, in this case the local circumstances would not have been known to him.

“We have worked with the family concerned, and they support the decision to find a new, less sensitive, location for the work.”

Work on removing the painting is due to begin next week and is expected to take around three days, the authority said.

It is due to go on display at the museum this spring on a temporary basis.

The council is continuing to explore options for a permanent home for the mural to ensure it remains on public display locally.

