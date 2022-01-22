Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US grill company apologises for mistimed Meat Loaf recipe-of-the-week email

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 4.44am Updated: January 22 2022, 5.04am
US grill-maker Weber has offered its “deepest apologies” to customers after sending a recipe-of-the-week email for barbeque meatloaf on the same day as US rocker Meat Loaf’s death (PA)
US grill-maker Weber has offered its “deepest apologies” to customers after sending a recipe-of-the-week email for barbeque meatloaf on the same day as US rocker Meat Loaf’s death (PA)

US grill-maker Weber has offered its “deepest apologies” to customers after sending a recipe-of-the-week email for barbeque meatloaf on the same day as US rocker Meat Loaf’s death.

The company said it was “unaware” of the news when the recipe was sent out and apologised for any offence caused.

A post on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his family and friends at his side.

“At the time we shared this recipe with you, we were not aware of the unfortunate passing of American singer and actor Mr Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf,” Weber said.

“We want to express our deepest apologies for this oversight and for any offense this email may have caused.”

The company based in Palatine, Illinois, offered its condolences to Aday’s family and fans, signing off as “The Weber Family”.

