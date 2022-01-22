Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poodle becomes latest contestant to have identity revealed on The Masked Singer

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 8.48pm
Poodle (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV)
Poodle (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV)

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin has become the latest celebrity to be revealed on The Masked Singer.

The indie rock singer, 42, was unmasked as Poodle on the surreal ITV programme after he found himself in the bottom two against fellow contestant Robobunny.

The episode saw him perform Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield but none of the judging panel – made up of presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan – were able to correctly guess his identity.

Their attempts included singer Michael Buble, footballer Peter Crouch and TV presenter Rylan Clark.

After being unmasked, Chaplin revealed he had chosen Unwritten because Keane had beaten Bedingfield to the 2005 Brit Award for best breakthrough act.

He said appearing on the show had been “exhilarating, terrifying and confusing – it has been a total blast”.

Chaplin also explained his wife Natalie was the reason behind his choice of outfit.

He said: “We love this show and she said that if you get offered this show, if you can be a Poodle, you have to do it. She loves Poodles more than human beings.”

Speaking abut performing anonymously, he added: “On one hand it’s quite liberating because you only need to worry about the singing and movement that you make.

“However, you get two minutes and one take to get it right, so it’s incredibly stressful pouring all your energy into that short moment.”

Chaplin described the panel’s guesses as “hopeless”.

He added: “Amongst the guesses were Snoop Dogg, Grayson Perry and a vague suggestion that I simply must be a drag queen.

British Summer Time festival – London
Tom Chaplin on stage with Keane (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I was kind of flattered that they eventually got stuck on Mika, who’s a great singer and performer.

“I have to admit to being surprised that Jonathan didn’t have an inkling it was me, especially given that I must have been on his TV show several times over the years.”

Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former Australian tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show.

The episode also saw performances from contestants including Traffic Cone, Panda and Rockhopper the penguin.

The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.

