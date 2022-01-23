Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Towie star Cara Kilbey announces baby news

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 1.02pm Updated: January 23 2022, 1.30pm
Cara Kilbey is expecting her third child in May (Ian West/PA)
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Cara Kilbey has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

The reality TV star, who already has two children with partner Daniel Harris, posted a photo of her growing bump on Instagram.

She captioned it: “6 Months Baby. Baby Harris Due in May.”

Her announcement comes eight months after she underwent surgery for a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

Close friends and Towie co-stars sent their congratulations on social media.

Lauren Goodger said: “Congratulations babe,” while Ferne McCann added: “Oh wow darling congratulations you look amazing.”

Other famous names from the ITV show sending messages of congratulations included Mario Falcone, Billi Mucklow, Jess Wright and Sam Faiers.

Last May, Kilbey said she had been treated in hospital after a ruptured ectopic pregnancy caused an internal bleed.

She joined Towie for the third series in September 2011, and was introduced as a friend of Mucklow.

Kilbey and her brother Tom left at the end of the seventh series in October 2012.

