Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

String of Meat Loaf albums set to re-enter UK chart following singer’s death

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 6.00pm
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

A string of Meat Loaf’s most popular albums are set to re-enter the UK albums chart following the singer’s death at the age of 74.

It was announced on Friday by a post on the American rocker’s official Facebook page that he had died with his wife Deborah at his side.

Following the news, the singer’s internationally successful 1977 record Bat Out Of Hell has surged up the albums chart and is on course to take the third spot, having previously peaked at number nine, according to the Official Charts Company (OCC).

Meat Loaf death
Meat Loaf was best known for his hit Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy. (Ian West/PA)

A number of other albums that carried Meat Loaf to global stardom are also set to claim top spots, including his 1993 sequel record – Bat Out Of Hell 2: Back Into Hell – which is on track for the fourth spot.

The record contains the lead single I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), which previously reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award.

The 1984 compilation album Hits Out Of Hell is on course for fifth place, 1981’s Dead Ringer for number six and the 1995 greatest hits album titled The Definitive Collection for 11th place, the OCC reports.

Meat Loaf and Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler’s 1989 compilation album Heaven And Hell is also on course for 14th place – and his 1995 record Welcome To The Neighbourhood is set to take number 20.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Olly Alexander of Years and Years is set to top the UK albums chart (Matt Crossick/PA)

Years & Years, which was originally formed as a three-piece band in 2010 but is now functioning as a solo project for singer Olly Alexander, is currently on track to take the top spot in this week’s albums chart with new record Night Call.

As a trio, the group previously topped the charts in 2015 with their debut record Communion.

Currently sitting in second place is the up-and-coming post-punk band Yard Act with their debut album The Overload.

The group from Leeds are the best-selling album of the week so far on physical formats, according to the chart update by the OCC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier