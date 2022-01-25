Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New shows for Beth Rigby, Sophy Ridge and Trevor Phillips in Sky shake-up

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 4.55pm Updated: January 25 2022, 6.40pm
Sir Trevor Phillips (Ian West/PA)
Sir Trevor Phillips (Ian West/PA)

Sky is launching new programmes hosted by Beth Rigby, Sophy Ridge and Sir Trevor Phillips to highlight “lively debate, discussion and opinion”, the broadcaster has announced.

In the shake-up, Sky News’ political editor Rigby will host a prime time show, Beth Rigby Interviews, from March 10.

She tweeted: “We’ll be covering politics, culture, biz, sport, entertainment & real life stories, talking to people at the coal face of change & exploring their views of what’s going on in Britain & around the world at a time of great uncertainty.

“Really looking forward to it. And…finally… this show isn’t instead of being Sky News Political Editor, it’s in addition to it. I will still be covering the big political stories during the week and doing the new interview show on Thursdays.”

Sky News said The Great Debate with Sir Trevor, the weekly discussion programme, will also be returning from February 7.

The programme gives the audience the power to question and interrogate decision-makers.

News anchor and former politician Sir Trevor, 68, will also host weekly series Common Ground, attempting to unite two guests with differing opinions on a topic in the news, from March.

He currently fronts Sky News’ Sunday morning news programme, having taken over from colleague Ridge in May 2021 as she went on maternity leave.

Ridge, 37, is set to return to Sky News in mid-March and will also be hosting a new show, The Take With Sophy Ridge, at 9pm on Wednesdays.

The then prime minister Theresa May (left) is interviewed by Sophy Ridge on Sky News
The then prime minister Theresa May (left) is interviewed by Sophy Ridge on Sky News (PA)

The show uses Prime Minister’s Questions as a starting point, will hear from MPs, and invite viewers to give their opinion on political headlines.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “Sky News prides itself on its impartial journalism.

“We see it as our responsibility to present our viewers with dynamic, engaging and balanced programming, offering clarity in an uncertain world.

“These new programmes are designed to highlight the lively debate, discussion and opinion that is a vital part of the Sky News brand.

“From holding politicians to account to hearing directly from the people at the heart of the stories, our news organisation puts the British public at the heart of what we do.”

Sky’s announcement comes after ITV revealed a revamp to its schedule on Monday and as BBC Three is set to return.

