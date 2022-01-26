Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Letterman to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers’s 40th anniversary show

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 4.20am
David Letterman to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers’ 40th anniversary show (PA)
David Letterman to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers’ 40th anniversary show (PA)

Late Night with Seth Meyers will mark its 40th anniversary with a special guest appearance from its original host David Letterman.

Current host Meyers shared the news and said the show’s line-up would make his “college-age” self very happy.

“The original version of the show Late Night premiered on February 1, 1982,” the 48 year-old said in a video on Twitter.

“The 40th anniversary is next Tuesday and so to celebrate my guest will be the man who started it all.

“David Letterman will be here next Tuesday, plus we’ll have music from Adam Duritz of Counting Crows.

“Now that is a show that would make college-age Seth Meyers very happy (and) also the current-age Seth Meyers very happy”.

New York Stock
David Letterman was the first presenter to host the Late Night franchise until 1993 (Joel Ryan/PA)

Letterman was the first presenter to host the Late Night franchise until 1993.

The NBC show has also been hosted by Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and finally Meyers, who took up the role in 2014.

Earlier this month production was cancelled for several days after Meyers tested positive for Covid- 19.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” he wrote at the time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier