Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 5.34am
Damian Lewis speaks about Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to his wife (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Damian Lewis speaks about Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to his wife (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Damian Lewis has remembered Helen McCrory at a poetry reading event dedicated to his late wife.

The actor said the event at the National Theatre was “perfect” due to the Peaky Blinders star’s love for the venue.

During the event on Tuesday evening a clip of McCrory reading poetry was played on screen, the Daily Mail reported.

Lewis joined Allie Esiri for the A Poet For Every Day Of The Year event alongside other special guests including Simon Russell Beale, Lesley Sharp and Fay Ripley.

“This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre,” he said.

“One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen was Helen McCrory”.

The actress who was also known for her roles in the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises died from cancer in April.

“Heartbroken” Lewis shared at the time she had died peacefully at home and paid tribute to his “beautiful and mighty” wife.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier