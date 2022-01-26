Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Dance group for addicts among organisations celebrated with night of musicals

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 1.43pm
Claire Morris, co-founder of Fallen Angels dance charity, meets Jason Manford on the red carpet of the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for The National Lottery /PA)
Claire Morris, co-founder of Fallen Angels dance charity, meets Jason Manford on the red carpet of the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for The National Lottery /PA)

A dance group for recovering addicts was among arts organisations celebrated at a one-off night of performances from musicals.

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, held at Manchester’s AO Arena on Monday and hosted by comedian Jason Manford, was put on as a thank you for National Lottery players who helped arts and theatre groups during the coronavirus pandemic with a total of £228 million funding.

The Fallen Angels charity, set up by Paul Bayes Kitcher and his wife Claire Morris, was among the organisations and community heroes invited to attend the evening as special guests.

The group was launched in 2010 after former Birmingham Royal Ballet dancer Mr Bayes Kitcher, 54, attended rehab to tackle his addiction to drink and drugs.

He said: “This was a very dark time in my life and I did feel like giving up.

“But, I eventually got myself back into rehab and it was at this point that I finally did manage to turn things around.

“I was determined.

“Today I look back on my life every day and think how grateful I am.”

The charity, which has its headquarters in Chester, Cheshire, aims to provide dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction.

During the pandemic, it was able to provide virtual sessions on dance and music thanks to National Lottery funding.

Mr Bayes Kitcher said: “Hopefully I was able to make an impact with daily virtual sessions, demonstrating how movement can really make a huge difference.”

Co-founder Ms Morris, 47, was in the audience at the Monday night show to enjoy performances from musicals including Waitress, Frozen The Musical, Back To The Future and The Drifters Girl.

She said: “Being invited to be part of this spectacular night, meeting Jason Manford and representing all of our wonderful dancers, creatives and Fallen Angels feels very special.”

National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals will be shown on BBC One at 7pm on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier