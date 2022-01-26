Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Viral star Jackie Weaver joins line-up for 2022 Celebrity Mastermind

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 4.44pm
Jackie Weaver will be on Celebrity Mastermind (PA)
Jackie Weaver will be on Celebrity Mastermind (PA)

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver will be demonstrating her knowledge of The Chronicles Of Riddick film franchise, which stars Vin Diesel, when she appears on Celebrity Mastermind next month.

Weaver shot to fame last year for the way she handled a chaotic parish council meeting, in which participants were seen losing their cool and trading insults.

She is among the newly announced line-up of 56 celebrities who will appear on the BBC One show across 14 episodes of the upcoming series.

Mastermind
Mastermind host Clive Myrie (William Cherry/Press Eye/BBC/PA)

Returning as host is Clive Myrie, who replaced John Humphrys at the helm of the long-running BBC quiz show last year.

Myrie said: “I can’t wait to reveal how some of the nation’s best-loved celebrities deal with the black chair.

“It’ll be fun for viewers, though maybe less for our celebs, but win or lose, they’ll be helping their favourite charities. So bring it on!”.

The first episode will feature Weaver and former footballer David James, whose chosen specialist subject is American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein.

Comedian and actor Ellie Taylor will also feature in the first episode, with her speciality being Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, while Blue star Antony Costa has chosen Grease the musical.

The stars will compete for the Celebrity Mastermind trophy and will be raising money for their chosen charity.

Vin Diesel The Chronicles Of Riddick premiere
Vin Diesel arrives for the premiere of The Chronicles Of Riddick, at the Vue West End in Leicester Square (PA)

The 2004 film The Chronicles Of Riddick starred Diesel in the title role as Riddick, a character he also portrayed in 2000 film Pitch Black. He also starred in the role in a third film, Riddick, in 2013.

Other celebrities appearing across the series include former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara, whose specialist subject is Disney’s renaissance, former Conservative MP Anna Soubry, whose subject is Fawlty Towers and comedian James Acaster, who has chosen the history of ice cream.

Celebrity Mastermind returns to BBC One on February 5 at 7.15pm.

