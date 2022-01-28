Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Best year for Barnard Castle following Dominic Cummings’ infamous trip

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 12.02am
Barnard Castle sign (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Barnard Castle sign (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

The location of the notorious eyesight-testing trip by Dominic Cummings – Barnard Castle – has had its best year for visitors in 2021, according to English Heritage.

The town in County Durham made headlines when it was revealed that the Prime Minister’s chief adviser at the time had taken a day trip there while the country was in lockdown.

English Heritage has said it was among many “hidden local gems” which saw an increase in visitor numbers during 2021 as more people turned to places on their doorstep due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Coronavirus – Mon May 25, 2020
Barnard Castle in County Durham (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Barnard Castle’s 12th century fortress, which belonged to Richard III and has a sensory garden, experienced an almost 20% increase in visitors in comparison to 2019, English Heritage said.

While Boscobel House, where Charles II hid from Cromwell’s soldiers in an oak tree, also had its best ever year with numbers increasing by 82% in comparison to 2019 following a relaunch of the Shropshire site.

Several lesser-known historic attractions in North Yorkshire have also achieved their highest visitor figures in over a decade, including Kirkham Priory up 75% and Pickering Castle up by 30% since 2019.

Kate Mavor, chief executive of English Heritage, said: “At English Heritage, we look after over 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites across the country – many of which attract visitors from far and wide.

“In the past, those lesser known, more intimate local sites in our care have often been overlooked in favour of our more iconic ones, despite having just as rich and important a history.

“This has been a long and hard pandemic but one silver lining appears to be that with people staying closer to home, they have discovered historic places nearby.

“We also saw last year, once our sites had reopened after lockdown, a surge in people joining English Heritage as members.

“And it’s these members who account for more than half of those bumper visitor numbers at local sites.

“People fell in love with their local heritage and as English Heritage members they were able to enjoy our sites for free.”

English Heritage said they had more than 372,000 people join as members in 2021 as the public explored more of their local area during the pandemic.

