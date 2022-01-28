Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen’s Gambit defamation lawsuit

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 4.20am Updated: January 28 2022, 7.52am
THE QUEENÕS GAMBIT (L to R) ANYA TAYLOR-JOY as BETH HARMON in episode 107 of THE QUEENÕS GAMBIT Cr. PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX © 2020
Netflix has been denied a motion to dismiss a US defamation lawsuit resulting from its hit series The Queen’s Gambit.

The streaming giant is accused of misrepresenting “one of the most significant career achievements” of trailblazing female chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili, who is referenced in the series.

Lawyers said the error had been broadcast “before millions of viewers worldwide” and “tarnished (her) personal and professional reputation”.

The fictional series follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, but features references to real life competitors including Gaprindashvili.

During a scene in the series’ final episode a commentator compares Harmon’s achievements to Gaprindashvili’s, but claims that the latter “never faced men” while playing.

Netflix said that “no reasonable viewer would have understood the line to convey a statement of fact” due the series being “an entirely fictional work,” according to legal documents obtained by the PA news agency.

The streaming giant also argued that to understand the alleged defamatory implications, viewers would require “knowledge of competitive Soviet chess in the 1960s,” the documents said.

But in a ruling on Thursday, a judge at California Central District Court said there had been no evidence of any cases “precluding defamation claims for the portrayal of real persons in otherwise fictional works.

“On the contrary, the fact that the series was a fictional work does not insulate Netflix from liability for defamation if all the elements of defamation are otherwise present,” legal documents said.

Lawyers highlighted that Gaprindashvili had become the first woman in history to be awarded the honour and rank of International Chess Grandmaster among men.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
The fictional series follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, but features references to real life competitors (Yui Mok/PA)

“During Plaintiff’s career, she encountered severe prejudice because she was a woman—and often the only woman—competing amongst men,” the documents said.

“When the series aired, multiple news outlets and various individual internet users commented on the inaccuracy of the line.

“Plaintiff states that the line ‘misrepresented one of (her) most significant career achievements…before millions of viewers worldwide’ and ‘tarnished (her) personal and professional reputation.”

They continued: “Plaintiff’s life-long career is in the world of competitive chess, in which she remains an active leader, role-model, and competitor.

“Plaintiff contends that the line cuts to the heart of her hard-won standing in her profession.

“The professional reputation and brand of Gaprindashvili was inextricably bound up with her courageous efforts to face and defeat estimable male opponents when chess was overwhelmingly a man’s world.”

