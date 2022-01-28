Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Emma Roberts on her famous aunt Julia, and being ‘obsessed with the royals’

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 1.22pm
Emma Roberts attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA (PA)
Emma Roberts attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA (PA)

Actress Emma Roberts has said she loves her famous aunt’s work, but that she “never aspired to be her”.

The Scream Queens star is the niece of actress Julia Roberts and her father is Runaway Train actor Eric Roberts.

American actress Julia rose to fame after starring in films like Mystic Pizza, Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman, with her role in 2000’s Erin Brockovich winning her the best actress Oscar.

Emma Roberts stars on the March cover of Tatler (Photography by Victor Demarchelier)

Asked if she ever felt “burdened by a pressure to live to her famous aunt’s titanic career”, Emma, who appears as the cover star on Tatler’s March issue, said: “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I’m just doing my own thing.”

The 30-year-old welcomed son Rhodes with partner Garrett Hedlund in 2020, with various American outlets reporting last week that the couple have split.

The actress told Tatler about being “obsessed with the royals” and also spoke about filming in England for 2008 teen comedy Wild Child.

Emma Roberts stars on the March cover of Tatler (Photography by Victor Demarchelier)

She said: “I was obsessed with the royals, obsessed with having an English accent.

“When I realised that the role meant filming in England for a summer, I felt my life was about to start. I bought my first leather jacket in London and my first leopard-print coat. Living there really influenced what I was into.”

She added: “I remember seeing Buckingham Palace and thinking: ‘Wait, someone lives there?’… I would love to do a period drama in England. That’s definitely on my acting bucket list.”

Emma’s small screen credits also include Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology series.

The March issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download from February 3.

