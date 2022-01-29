Olympian Kye Whyte ‘more sad’ for Dancing on Ice partner as he misses show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olympian Kye Whyte said it is an “unfortunate accident” that has meant he is unable to skate in Dancing on Ice this weekend.

The sports star, 22, is believed to have sprained his knee during rehearsals and will not be taking to the ice on Sunday with his professional partner Tippy Packard.

Whyte claimed Team GB’s first ever BMX medal with a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the summer. The event was introduced to the Olympic programme in 2008.

During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury, a sprain to his knee. He will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show. @KyeWhyte @TippyPackard #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/U3UZodsZ7T — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2022

He said: “It’s an unfortunate accident. I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy to perform this weekend.”

“For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete.

“I’m more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting.

“We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it.”

He added: “I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!”.

S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens will finally take to the ice alongside her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield this weekend for Movie Week, after she was unable to skate in last week’s show due to a wrist injury she sustained last month.

Former England rugby player Ben Foden was the first celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the ITV show.