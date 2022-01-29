Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympian Kye Whyte ‘more sad’ for Dancing on Ice partner as he misses show

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 4.14pm
Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard (PA)
Olympian Kye Whyte said it is an “unfortunate accident” that has meant he is unable to skate in Dancing on Ice this weekend.

The sports star, 22, is believed to have sprained his knee during rehearsals and will not be taking to the ice on Sunday with his professional partner Tippy Packard.

Whyte claimed Team GB’s first ever BMX medal with a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the summer. The event was introduced to the Olympic programme in 2008.

He said: “It’s an unfortunate accident. I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy to perform this weekend.”

“For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete.

“I’m more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting.

“We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it.”

He added: “I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!”.

S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens will finally take to the ice alongside her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield this weekend for Movie Week, after she was unable to skate in last week’s show due to a wrist injury she sustained last month.

A spokesperson from Dancing on Ice said: “During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show.”

Former England rugby player Ben Foden was the first celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the ITV show.

