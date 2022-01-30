Another celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice following skate-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ria Hebden has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice in “movie week” after appearing in the second skate-off.

The presenter failed to impress the judges after receiving the fewest votes from the public alongside singer Rachel Stevens, and returned for her second skate-off of the ITV series.

Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo unanimously chose to save former S Club 7 star Stevens who will next perform in “dance week”.

Rachel took us to the Moulin Rouge, Bez morphed into Indiana Jones, and Phil & Holly took a ride in a DeLorean… Just three of many highlights from our blockbuster Movie Week. That's a wrap folks. But what was your fave moment from this week's show? 🎞 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/GwuExpcGgu — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 30, 2022

During the skate-off, Hebden, 39, performed an upbeat dance to Me! by Taylor Swift while Stevens delivered a “smooth” routine after returning from an injury.

After her performance with partner Lukasz Rozycki, Hebden said: “I hope it has brightened up your Sunday evening because we have had the time of our lives.

“I am lost for words, it is such a magical show.”

Sunday’s show saw all 10 contestants skate, apart from Olympian Kye Whyte who sustained an injury during rehearsals and was unable to perform.

The episode also saw Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, 39, secure the highest score of the series so far with a routine to a track from musical The Greatest Showman.

Ria Hebden is the second celebrity eliminated from the skating show (Ian West/PA)

The judges awarded the American singer, who opened the show dangling from an acrobatic ring, 34 points out of a possible 40.

Mabuse described the routine as “outstanding” with head judge Dean adding: “I think you were the greatest show-woman tonight.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole and dancer Regan Gascoigne placed joint second on the leader board with a score of 33.5.

After “channelling” Gene Kelly while performing to Singin’ In The Rain, Gascoigne’s former footballer father Paul was “almost in tears” in the audience.

Happy Mondays dancer Bez also made his theatrical return to the Dancing On Ice studio for his Indiana Jones-inspired routine.

Bez performed a routine inspired by Indiana Jones (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

The maraca-shaking dancer, 57, partnered with professional Angela Egan, performed a head roll off the ice, and was chased by snakes and a boulder during his routine.

Diversity’s Banjo called him a “legend”, likening the performance to a “mini-movie” while Mabuse said he was the “king of performing”.

Dean added: “You had props, a stop, drop and roll, whips, it was all there.

“Seriously I know you find it challenging, you will not be defeated and that impresses me.”

Rugby player Ben Foden was the first celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the star-studded skating show last week.