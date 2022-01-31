Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biggest ever thank you party set for Queen’s Jubilee weekend

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 11.18am Updated: January 31 2022, 11.28am
The Queen is set to reach her Platinum Jubilee on February 6 (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The nation is being urged to throw the biggest ever thank you party during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Celebrities Ross Kemp, Gary Lineker, Gareth Southgate, Levi Roots, Prue Leith, Alan Titchmarsh, Ellie Simmonds and Lorraine Kelly are among those backing the special Thank You Day on Sunday June 5.

It is hoped millions will gather at street parties, host a Big Jubilee Lunch or get together around the county to thank the Queen for 70 years of service, but also to thank neighbours, family, friends, communities, the NHS and key workers for their support over the past year.

Former EastEnders actor Kemp said: “Mainly it’s thank you to our Queen who has served for 70 years.

“Her resilience has become our resilience. Her strength in times of trouble has become our strength.

“Her sense of duty has been reflected in so many over the last two years.

“It’s a big thank you to her, but it’s also a thank you, if you wish, to the staff at NHS, key workers, people who have volunteered, neighbours who have just gone round and checked on people.”

Platinum Jubilee – interests
The Queen is set to reach her Platinum Jubilee on February 6, with official celebrations taking place from June 2-5 (Tim Ireland/PA)

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “By golly do we need a big party right now.

“As I stand here at the end of January, it’s great to have something to look forward to.

“But primarily it’s a huge thank you to an extraordinary woman who has steered this country and the Commonwealth over the last 70 years with a steady hand.”

Amid the ongoing scandal about parties at Downing Street during lockdown, Kemp quipped: “You can bring cheese and wine, you can also bring a curry, but this is not a business meeting, this is a party… it’s not a work event.”

Thank You Day, which began in 2021, was set up in appreciation of those who helped people through the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year it coincides with the four-day bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Jubilee.

The day is supported by organisations such as Sport England, the FA, the National Lottery and the NHS.

