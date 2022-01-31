Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EastEnders’ June Brown leads tributes to Leonard Fenton following his death

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 3.06pm
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only of EastEnders cast members Dot Cotton, played by June Brown and Dr Legg played by Leonard Fenton (BBC/PA)
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only of EastEnders cast members Dot Cotton, played by June Brown and Dr Legg played by Leonard Fenton (BBC/PA)

The cast of EastEnders has paid tribute to actor Leonard Fenton following his death aged 95, with his co-star June Brown describing him as a “charming man in all ways”.

Fenton, who played Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders, appeared in the first episode of the BBC soap in February 1985, with his last scenes airing in 2019.

His family said in a statement that he died on January 29.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of original EastEnders cast member Leonard Fenton (BBC/PA)

The character was a close friend of Dot Cotton, played by Brown, as he entertained her hypochondria and seemingly endless list of ailments.

She paid tribute to Fenton, saying in a statement: “I first met Leonard as Dr Legg when I joined the cast of EastEnders as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985.

“He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind.

“I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired.

“I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family.”

Fenton appeared in a total of 267 episodes of EastEnders, with viewers saying a final farewell to his character in 2019.

Leonard Fenton death
Leonard Fenton, who played Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders, has died at the age of 95. He appeared in EastEnders in its very first episode, with his last scenes airing in 2019 (William Conran/PA)

Dr Legg was written out of the soap in emotional scenes which aired in 2019, after he had returned to tell Dot that he had terminal cancer.

The actor’s other acting credits throughout his career which spanned more than six decades included roles in Colditz, Secret Army, Z-Cars, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and more.

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, said in a tribute: “I had the pleasure to work with Leonard.

“He was utterly charming, continuously joked with me and loved talking about his past.

“I feel honoured that our paths crossed.

“My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Actress Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale, said: “I’m so sorry to hear the very sad news about Leonard.

“He was a lovely, charming man who was so kind and always told the most wonderful stories.

“I send my love and condolences to his family. RIP dear Leonard.”