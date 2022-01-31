Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton says he takes ‘full accountability’ for actions

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 9.33pm
Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Alan Carr’s estranged husband Paul Drayton has said he takes “full accountability” for his actions and will return to a rehabilitation centre after walking free from court.

The 50-year-old spent two “harrowing” nights in custody last week before winning his appeal against a prison sentence for drink-driving.

He had been jailed on Wednesday after reversing a 4×4 into a police car, with an alcohol test reading “off the scale”.

Alan Carr and his husband announce separation
Alan Carr and Paul Drayton (Jacob King/PA)

Writing on his Instagram Stories on Monday, he said: “Thank you for all of the support, love and kindness you have shown me over the last few weeks.

“As you can imagine, this has been an exceptionally challenging time, but I am so grateful for the support and care I’ve received.

“I take full accountability for my actions, but I am so thankful for the opportunity to truly get better and to start my new chapter with strength and determination.

“I am now going back to my rehabilitation centre to keep my journey and progress moving forward and will be stepping away from social media during this time.”

Drayton, who cares for rescue horses, shared a series of photos showing the animals before adding: “Thank you all again. The next chapter is going to be the brightest. Keep smiling lovelies.”

It comes after he recently announced his split from comedian Carr, his partner of 13 years, and also underwent brain surgery less than a month ago.

The couple were married by singer Adele in her back garden in Los Angeles.

Drayton had been handed a 14-week jail term on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a single count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

But on Friday a judge told him he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around and his sentence would be suspended.

He broke down in tears in the dock as he was told his liberty was being restored.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier