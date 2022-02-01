Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oti Mabuse reveals racist ‘backlash’ performing on Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 12.02am
Oti Mabuse reveals racist ‘backlash’ performing on Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)
Oti Mabuse reveals racist ‘backlash’ performing on Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse has revealed she received racist abuse as a professional on Strictly Come Dancing.

The South African-born dancer, 31, won the BBC competition twice, triumphing alongside soap star Kelvin Fletcher in 2019, then winning a year later with comedian Bill Bailey.

Last season she was paired with rugby player Ugo Monye. She later replaced actor John Barrowman on ITV’s Dancing On Ice judging panel.

Radio Times
Radio Times front cover (Radio Times)

Talking about her time on Strictly, Mabuse told the Radio Times: “I’ve faced some backlash while performing on the show.

“I’ve never really spoken about it because I’ve tried for so long to think about it this way: I work on a show that 10 million people love; if 10 or 100 people aren’t nice to me, that is not representative of everyone else’s view.

“It’s taken years for me to get that into my head.

“To get tweeted or receive a message in my inbox being racially abusive, or fat-shaming me, is horrible.

“But it’s written by a person who can’t even face themselves in the mirror.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Oti Mabuse won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 with comedian Bill Bailey (Guy Levy/BBC)

Mabuse added that the hate she receives motivates her to “carry on” doing her job to show young girls that “anything is possible.”

She added: “I have to fight, and be strong.”

The TV star also hosts a Radio 4 podcast about her dancing inspirations, speaking to some of the most renowned names in the field alongside some of her personal heroes.

The professional dancer said that her sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, is her inspiration after she became the first black girl to travel overseas and become a German dance champion.

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends is on Wednesday on Radio 4 and the whole series is on the BBC.

