Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley dies age 31

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 2.21am Updated: February 1 2022, 2.43am
Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley dies age 31 (David Parry/PA)
Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley dies age 31 (David Parry/PA)

The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley has died aged 31, his representatives have said.

The actor, known for playing a pet zombie on the hit US show, was described as a “phenomenal actor” and the “kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet”.

Tributes were paid to Moseley online by fans and the Official Walking Dead account.

“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley,” Avery Sisters Entertainment said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are truly saddened.

“Moses was a phenomenal actor… but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

The official Walking Dead account tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Moseley played was pet walker belonging Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, in the zombie series.

Jeremy Palko, who appeared alongside him in the show as Andy, said he was “heartbroken” by the news.

“Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend,” he wrote.

Moseley, who was born in Aiken, South Carolina, also appeared in series including Queen of the South and American Soul.

He also made appearances on HBO’s Watchmen and the 2013 film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

According to TMZ Moseley’s family reported him missing earlier this week and an investigation into his death is ongoing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]