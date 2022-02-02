Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Corrie star Sally Dynevor among those to receive honours at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 2.47am Updated: February 2 2022, 7.54am
Sally Dynevor is to be made an MBE for services to drama (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor will be among recipients of prestigious honours from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

The actress has played ambitious Sally Webster in the soap since 1986, having made her television debut a year earlier in an episode of police drama Juliet Bravo.

She shared her “shock” after being made an MBE in the Queen’s 2020 New Year Honours list in recognition of her services to drama.

Dynevor will officially receive her insignia from Anne in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Other investees set to attend the event include Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio, who resigned as chairman of global banking giant Credit Suisse in January following an internal investigation into allegations of breaching coronavirus rules.

The executive, who is also a former boss of Lloyds Banking Group, was knighted in June 2021 for his services to the financial sector, as well as his voluntary work for mental healthcare and culture.

He had headed up Santander’s UK arm before taking over at Lloyds in early 2011 when the bank was on its knees after its £20.3 billion taxpayer bailout at the height of the financial crisis following an ill-fated rescue of rival HBOS.

The Portuguese banker, who left Lloyds in April last year to join Credit Suisse had won widespread praise for his stewardship of Lloyds from near collapse back to rude health.

He quit Credit Suisse in January after it emerged he had allegedly breached Covid rules last year, including by reportedly attending the Wimbledon tennis finals despite having recently arrived from Switzerland, which was on the UK’s amber travel list at the time.

Teachers, emergency service workers and military officers will also be recognised in the ceremony, with several honoured specifically for their response to Covid-19.

A total of 61 recipients have been invited to be given their honours in person.

