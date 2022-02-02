Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southampton announces bid for UK City Of Culture 2025

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 12.01pm
A light projection at The Bargate in Southampton, as part of the city’s bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025 (Anthony Upton/PA)

Southampton has announced a series of events, including light displays, boat shows and a circus, in its bid to win the title of UK City Of Culture 2025.

Tens of thousands of people will be invited for three days of festivities across land, sea and air in May 2025.

Included in the programme is a giant circus show, featuring aerialists from across all four nations of the UK alongside the Marseille-based circus company Gratte Ciel.

UK City of Culture 2025
Members of the public attend a light projection at The Bargate in Southampton, as part of the city’s bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025 (Anthony Upton/PA)

The high-flying show will take place in the skies above Southampton’s Weston Shore.

Late at night, the skies will be transformed into a canvas by lasers and drones, with projections cast on rooftops, landmarks and historic monuments in the city.

On the water, a large floating stage will be accompanied by a vast flotilla of ships from across Britain and the world, and a Community Day in partnership with Southampton’s International Boat Show will give people the opportunity to a range of activities including paddle boarding, kayaking and open-water swimming.

Organisers say Southampton’s residents will be at the heart of the event with a programme highlighting the city’s international connections and diaspora communities.

The wide range of cultures include those from India, Poland, Romania, Pakistan, Nigeria, Barbados, Trinidad, Italy, the Netherlands and the US.

Throughout the year, the city’s pubs, corner shops, restaurants and even people’s own homes will become showcase venues for Southampton’s homegrown talent.

Singer Craig David, who is a Southampton UK City of Culture bid 2025 ambassador, said: “I’m so proud of the city I grew up in and love.

“For me and for so many, Southampton has always been a city of culture, innovation and sport, and to get a platform to show the rest of the world what we already know would be so exciting.”

Claire Whitaker OBE, the city’s bid director, added: “After three years of preparation, the people of Southampton are ready to welcome the world.

“We have the talent. We have the places. We have backing. We have the vision.

“We want to build on the success of previous winners and now is the time for a city from the South. This is our invitation to make it so.”

