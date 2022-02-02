Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Cowell gives thumbs-up after injuring arm in electric bike accident

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 12.54pm
Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman leave their home in London’s Holland Park (James Manning/PA)
Simon Cowell gave a thumbs-up as he left his West London home after injuring his arm during a reported electric bike crash.

The music mogul and Britain’s Got Talent judge, 62, was pictured with his fiancee Lauren Silverman as they departed the property on Wednesday.

His left arm was in a yellow cast and he wore aviator sunglasses and a black puffer jacket.

Simon Cowell leaves his house in West London (James Manning/PA)

Cowell, who lives between London and California, is said to have taken a tumble over the bike’s handlebars while out riding near his home, The Sun said.

The accident is his second on an electric bike, following a crash in August 2020 in the US, which saw him break his back and undergo six hours of surgery which involved having a metal rod inserted.

A source told The Sun that The X Factor boss, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was “lucky to be alive” and that passers-by had stopped to help him.

He was taken to hospital and given an X-ray, the source said, adding: “Simon was eventually released that evening — his arm in a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder — and told to rest.

“Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike, but he will start wearing a helmet.”

Simon Cowell’s left arm was in a yellow cast (James Manning/PA)

Cowell recently became engaged to long-term partner Silverman, with whom he shares son Eric.

The music executive is back in London to film Britain’s Got Talent alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, with the show slated to return to screens in the spring.

The judges were photographed attending auditions and posed for pictures on the red carpet outside the London Palladium in mid-January.

The ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.

